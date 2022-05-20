PlayUp launches online platform, Racebook

Racebook will be available in several states.

The firm has launched a platform that will accept horse racing wagers from bettors in several states.

US.- Online betting and technology provider PlayUp has announced the launch of its online wagering platform, Racebook. The pari-mutuel-based platform will accept horse racing wagers from bettors in several US states, including California, Florida, Kentucky and Ohio.

Racebook adds to PlayUp’s existing sports betting operations in New Jersey and Colorado. The firm was granted igaming licence in New Jersey and has secured a licence in Pennsylvania. As part of its expansion, PlayUp has also become the first sports gaming partner of Panther City Lacrosse Club in Texas.

Global CEO of PlayUp, Daniel Simic, said: “The launch of our online Racebook comes at an opportune time where you will see significant growth in the horseracing industry particularly as the US fixed odd’s market opens up.

“It is also a testament to the team at PlayUp to be able to deliver a product that taps into the $12bn a year sector. It’s an exciting time for PlayUp and our shareholders.”

Dennis Drazin, PlayUp US Chairman, added: “As sports bettors get more and more comfortable with betting on their mobile devices it’s only natural that they look at other betting options including horse racing.”

PlayUp to offer igaming products in Indiana

In April, PlayUp announced it was set to offer its igaming products in Indiana via a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment. The provider will offer its portfolio to the state, subject to regulatory approval.

PlayUp U.S. chairman, Dennis Drazin, said: “We’ve proven we can gain market share in the ultra-competitive sports betting landscape in New Jersey. Once regulated, we will be ready to bring PlayUp to the igaming market in Indiana which we recognize as a monumental growth opportunity for our business.”