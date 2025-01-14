From zero to seven: The rapid expansion of ICONIC21’s slot portfolio

The provider quickly doubles its just-launched live slot offering with seven thrilling titles now available to operators and their players.

Press release.- ICONIC21’s launched live slot portfolio now stands at seven titles as the provider continues to enhance its market-leading offering, laying the foundation for its place at the front of a vertical set for long-term growth and success.

The new releases — Dao Riches, Fiesta Wilds and Vitamin Joy 25 — all take the classic slot format, which is highly sought-after by players in both real money gaming and sweepstakes markets. All three titles feature high volatility and incorporate popular mechanics and features such as:

Dao Riches: An Asian-themed slot where Scatters and Free Spins take centre stage.

An Asian-themed slot where Scatters and Free Spins take centre stage. Fiesta Wilds : A lively Mexican fiesta-themed game featuring vertically Expanding Wilds and an entertaining Buy the Bonus feature.

: A lively Mexican fiesta-themed game featuring vertically Expanding Wilds and an entertaining Buy the Bonus feature. Vitamin Joy 25: A follow-up to Vitamin Joy, now offering 25 payout lines and Multipliers that can stack up to x81.

These games continue the trend of classic slot experiences designed to meet player demand across real money and sweepstakes, and across multiple global markets while also delivering consistent success for operators.

With timeless themes and easy-to-understand mechanics, the games are ideal for both acquisition and retention strategies. Their familiarity and strong performance ensure they remain sticky and engaging for players.

Edvardas Sadovskis, CPO of ICONIC21, said: “Kicking off our slot vertical with seven titles that share a classic repertoire, yet feature diversity, was the perfect move for our clients. We plan to launch two new slots every month moving forward with each title increasingly tailored to our client’s needs.”

Then, he added: “While we’ll continue to explore new themes and introduce more innovative features over time, these recent releases cement our slot portfolio as a strong, reliable offering. It’s exciting to see such a small collection of games take shape so quickly after the vertical’s launch, and we’re eager to add even more titles over the coming months.”

ICONIC21 is expanding its content portfolio beyond live casinos, with slots, crash games, RNG games, promo tools and more all included in its 2025 roadmap.

Real money gaming and sweepstakes operators can learn more about ICONIC21’s flexible offerings at ICE Barcelona, stand 5B16, where the company will be exhibiting and showcasing its full suite of games during the expo.