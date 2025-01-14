EvenBet Gaming to showcase innovative poker solutions at ICE Barcelona 2025

During the conference, EvenBet Gaming will highlight its latest game-changing features released over the last year.

The provider unveils ambitious plans for the year ahead as it celebrates 20th anniversary.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming is set to exhibit its portfolio of groundbreaking poker products at ICE Barcelona 2025 this month, marking the first ICE conference since its relocation from London.

The company will showcase its latest innovations that are transforming player engagement and operator profitability at the exhibition. Attendees will also have the opportunity to gain insights into the company’s ambitious plans for 2025, with it aiming to redefine the landscape of online poker.

During the conference, EvenBet Gaming will highlight its latest game-changing features released over the last year, including the Poker Clubs functionality and the In-Store feature. Poker Clubs delivers a seamless omnichannel poker experience, integrating private clubs and cash games for a personalised, community-driven environment that maximises player engagement.

The In-Store feature enhances gameplay with in-game benefits accessible directly from the lobby and table. This feature includes flexible chip packages for playing money games and tournaments, driving revenue growth for operators. Both of these innovations are designed to meet the demands of an evolving market, offering operators diverse revenue models and tools to optimise profitability.

EvenBet’s stand will feature a large team of technical specialists, ready to provide in-depth expertise and discuss the advanced solutions that set the provider apart in the competitive igaming space. Attendees can explore how partnering with EvenBet can elevate their business with future-ready poker solutions, from scalable platforms to customisable tools.

See also: EvenBet Gaming 2024 Trends Report reveals regulation, compliance and expansion as the most pressing industry matters

2025 marks a major milestone for EvenBet Gaming as the company celebrates 20 years of innovation. To commemorate, attendees can pick up exclusive anniversary merchandise and learn about the journey that has solidified the provider as a trusted partner for operators worldwide.

Visitors to Stand 2H26 will also have the chance to participate in daily prize draws, which include the chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro, Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, and AirPods 4.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “ICE Barcelona 2025 represents an incredible opportunity for us to demonstrate how EvenBet continues to innovate and shape the igaming industry.

“We are excited to present our latest features and share our ambitious plans for 2025 with operators, partners, and gaming enthusiasts. This year’s event also marks an important milestone for us as we celebrate two decades of leadership and growth in this dynamic industry. We look forward to engaging with attendees and showcasing the cutting-edge solutions that define the future of online poker.”