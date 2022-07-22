Players spent more than $37m in Bristol Casino’s first week

The temporary Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia, opened its doors on July 8.

US.- The Virginia Lottery Board has announced that players wagered $37.5m in the first week of operations at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The temporary casino opened on July 8.

The first nine days, including soft opening events, saw $34.5m spent at slot machines (90 per cent of wagers) and $2.9m on tables. Adjusted gaming revenue after payouts was $3.74m, and the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes.

The temporary 30,000 square-foot casino has nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. As well as the main casino floor, there are non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. The venue offers a restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment.

In June, Hard Rock International hosted a final hiring event for its temporary casino. Applicants over the age of 18 were invited to apply for positions including retail staff, security, and dealers. Hard Rock said the temporary casino will create 600 new jobs.

The permanent $300m casino in Bristol will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops. It will take another 18 months to two years to construct.

Hard Rock gained a licence to operate Virginia’s first casino from the Virginia Lottery Board in April. After a review of application materials and a background investigation, the Virginia Lottery Board issued the licence in a 7-0 vote.