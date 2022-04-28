Hard Rock receives approval to operate Virginia’s first casino

Lottery Virginia will continue to review applications for three more casinos.

The Virginia Lottery Board has issued Hard Rock Bristol a facility operator’s licence.

US.- The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a facility operator’s licence for Hard Rock Bristol to operate Virginia’s first casino. After a review of application materials and a background investigation, the Virginia Lottery Board issued the licence in a 7-0 vote.

Lottery Virginia will continue to review applications for three more proposed casinos in Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. The venues were approved in a referendum in November 2020.

Hard Rock Bristol is preparing to open a temporary venue in July. The 30,000 square-foot casino will feature nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options.

Ferhan Hamid, Virginia Lottery board chair, said: “Since enacted by the 2020 general assembly, the board’s priority for casino gaming in the Commonwealth is that it be conducted with integrity and in a responsible manner. Today’s approval reflects the confidence we have in the rigorous and conscientious review conducted by Virginia Lottery staff.”

Kelly Gee, acting executive director of the Virginia Lottery, added: “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure for casino gaming.

“I am proud of the tireless work by our gaming compliance department and our legal counsel for conducting the necessary investigative work to assist the Board in its decision. There are still many steps to the finish line, but there is no doubt that this is an exciting time.”

Caesars chooses Whiting-Turner as Danville casino contractor

Caesars Entertainment has named Baltimore, Maryland-based Whiting-Turner as the general contractor to build its $500m resort and casino, Caesars Virginia, in Danville. The project, set to complete in late 2023, is expected to create 900 construction jobs and 1,300 new operational jobs.

Whiting-Turner built the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. In Virginia, the company restored the University of Virginia’s Rotunda and built the NASA Integrated Engineering Services Building in Hampton.

