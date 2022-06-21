Temporary Bristol Casino to host final hiring event before opening

The job fair will take place on Saturday ahead of the opening of the new Virginia casino on July 8.

US.- Hard Rock International will host the final hiring event for its temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, this Saturday, June 25. The casino is to open on July 8.

The hiring event will take place at the casino itself in the former Bristol Mall from 11am to 2pm. Applicants over the age of 18 are invited to apply for positions including retail staff, security, and dealers. Hard Rock said the temporary casino will create 600 new jobs.

The temporary 30,000 square-foot casino will feature nearly 900 slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. As well as the main casino floor, there will be non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas.

The permanent $300m casino in Bristol will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops. It will take another 18 months to two years to construct. Hard Rock International has named Allie Evangelista as president of the new venue.

In May, Hard Rock Digital announced the expansion of the Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia. The app includes live bets, same-game parlays and new rewards. Available for fans ages 21 and over, it can now be used by those physically located in Arizona and Virginia.

Virginia sports betting handle comes in at $399.5m in April

The Virginia Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $399.5m for April, down 14.9 per cent compared to March but up 69 per cent from April 2021. It was the first month with less than $400m in wager in Virginia since September.

Gross gaming revenue rose 9 per cent to nearly $36.3m. Declines in both promotional credit spend and deductions allowed the state to levy taxes on close to $20.8m in adjusted revenue, the second-highest total since Virginia went live in January 2021. The state collected $3m in tax receipts.