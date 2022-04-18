Pennsylvania sets new state record for gaming revenue in March

The state´s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $462.7m, the highest revenue achieved in a single month.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has reported that the state´s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $462.7m in March. That’s highest revenue in a single month, beating the previous record of $432.4m set in November.

Retail table game revenue exceeded $90m for the first time, hitting $94.2m in March. That’s an increase of 32.12 per cent from the same month last year when revenue was $71.3m. The previous record was $89m registered in October 2021.

Online casino generated gross revenue of $118.1m in March, up 20.91 per cent compared to $97.6m in March 2021 and surpassing the previous record of $108.3m set in January 2022. Revenue from slot machines was $214.7m, up 7.74 per cent from $199.2m in March 2021.

The sports wagering handle for March was $714.9m, up 27.62 per cent from the same period in 2021 ($560.2m). The taxable revenue figure was $30.4m.

For video gaming terminals, adjusted revenue for March was $3.8m, up 5.16 per cent compared to March 2021. Fantasy Contests revenue was $1.3m, down 22.71 per cent.

PointsBet launches online casino in Pennsylvania

Earlier this month, PointsBet announced the launch of its online casino product in Pennsylvania after it secured approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). It will carry out a two-day soft launch before it launches full operations.

Its introduction of online casino follows its launch of sports betting product launch in the state in February. The operator completed a soft launch of its online sportsbook in the state and was fully operational in time for Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

See also: Pennsylvania regulator fines six casinos