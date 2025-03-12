TCSJOHNHUXLEY honoured with Service Excellence Award at Sands Suppliers Excellence Awards

The company was recognised for its consistent adaptability to Marina Bay Sands’ evolving operational needs and its commitment to design excellence throughout their 15-year partnership.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has received the prestigious Service Excellence Award at the Sands Suppliers Excellence Awards held at Marina Bay Sands. This accolade recognises their exceptional service and delivery of premium gaming solutions to the renowned integrated resort.

The Sands Suppliers Excellence Awards celebrates key partners demonstrating dedication to excellence and innovation. TCSJOHNHUXLEY was commended for its consistent adaptability to Marina Bay Sands’ evolving operational needs and its commitment to design excellence throughout their 15-year partnership.

Tristan Sjöberg, executive chairman of TCSJOHNHUXLEY, commented: “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Marina Bay Sands. This award reflects the dedication of our team in Asia, who consistently deliver outstanding service and support. We value our long-standing collaboration and look forward to continued success.”

TCSJOHNHUXLEY has been instrumental in providing Marina Bay Sands with innovative gaming equipment and accessories, enhancing the guest experience. Their ability to meet the resort’s specific requirements has been key to their successful partnership.

This Service Excellence Award further solidifies TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s reputation as a trusted partner to Marina Bay Sands and casinos globally, highlighting their unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation within the gaming industry.