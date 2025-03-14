Weekend Conversation Corner – March, 14

Welcome to the newest version of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, a brief overview of the top headlines from this week that have captured global interest. As we break down the whirlwind of events into a coherent and focused summary, we will discuss the key stories that have influenced policies, shaped narratives, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the noise and provide a condensed summary of the week’s important developments, keeping you informed about what truly matters in today’s fast-paced world.

Lord Addington, also known as Dominic Hubbard, is advocating for a review of gambling sponsorship in English football as part of the Football Governance Bill. He proposed amendments for an independent football regulator to review advertising and sponsorship related to gambling within one year and potentially eliminate it within five years. Despite some support, the proposals were not accepted, with concerns raised about cutting off a legitimate funding source for clubs. The Premier League’s upcoming ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship has not deterred calls for further reforms, as seen in Hubbard’s push for change. The full text of the Football Governance Bill can be found on Parliament.uk.

Gheorghe-Gabriel Gheorghe, president of Romania’s national gambling regulator ONJN, refused to appear before a parliamentary hearing to address severe failings highlighted in an audit report. The Court of Accounts called for a criminal investigation after finding serious irregularities in the regulator’s oversight of gambling licenses, potentially causing the state to lose millions in tax revenue. Gheorghe defended the regulator’s actions, citing measures taken to rectify the failings. However, USR deputy Diana Stoica criticized his refusal to appear, emphasizing the regulator’s accountability to parliamentary control. The USR has proposed transferring supervision of the gambling sector to other agencies and implementing limits on gambling spend. Despite the criticism, Gheorghe was not personally targeted in the report, attributing the failings to outdated IT systems.

The American Gaming Association predicts a rise in legal bets on the 2025 men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, estimating a total of $3.1bn compared to $2.7bn in 2024. With the expansion of legal sports betting in the US, more fans have the opportunity to bet responsibly. Since the overturning of PASPA in 2018, legal sports betting has spread to 38 states and Washington, D.C. According to the AGA’s 2024 American Attitudes Survey, 75% of Americans support legal sports wagering in their state, with 90% viewing sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment. The AGA’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign will be prominently featured throughout March Madness.

Tage Pettersen from the Høyre party in Norway is advocating for the end of the state monopoly on gambling to better protect players. Currently, gambling in Norway is controlled by Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto. Pettersen believes that allowing competition in the market will prevent players from using unlicensed operators. He suggests learning from the liberalization of gambling in Sweden and Denmark to create a more regulated and competitive market. Høyre has proposed gambling market liberalization in their election manifesto, with hopes for implementation by 2028. Finland is also moving towards a regulated online gambling market. Norsk Tipping recently faced a fine for technical issues preventing players from self-excluding. Pettersen believes a competitive market with a national self-exclusion register would help prevent gambling problems.

Armenia’s National Assembly has approved increased fees for online gambling starting from April 1. The bill, proposed by MP Hayk Sargsyan, aims to generate revenue for the state and address concerns about gambling addiction. Despite concerns that the changes may drive players to unlicensed operators, Sargsyan pointed out the significant growth in the online gambling sector. The bill includes doubling fees for online casino and bookmaking activities, with further increases scheduled annually. Amendments to gambling legislation last year also changed the tax on customer winnings, with large wins now subject to a 5% income tax. The goal is to simplify the taxation process for smaller wins. The bill also includes the creation of a new regulatory authority and gaming operator institute to oversee the gambling sector.

The Georgia House session ended without a vote on sports betting legislation, delaying any potential legalization until at least 2026. HB 686 and HR 450 were approved for floor votes but were not called in the final session. A proposed statewide referendum on sports betting legalization, SR 131, also failed to pass the committee. The measure, which could have led to online sports betting and casino gambling legalization, included provisions for eight casino licenses and a 20% tax rate on gross income. Lawmakers in Georgia previously struggled to agree on how to allocate tax revenues from online sports betting.