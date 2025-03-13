Nostalgia and thrills collide in ICONIC21’s latest release: Iconic Fruits: Hold and Win

ICONIC21 adds another classic slot to its offering with a new twist that promises to build unrivalled anticipation with each spin.

Press release. Players can expect a fresh and juicy take on the classic slot experience in the latest title from ICONIC21. Iconic Fruits: Hold and Win sees classic appeal meet modern excitement across a three-by-three gameboard with five active pay lines.

A feeling of nostalgia will be felt as the reels spin and Fruit and Coin symbols land – this includes Cherries, Lemons, Pineapples, Strawberries, and Watermelons. But it’s the Gold Coins and Iconic Stars that players will really want to see appear.

These form part of the Hold and Win feature, which transforms the base game into an edge-of-your-seat experience with some massive prizes up for grabs.

In the base game, landing two Bonus symbols plus a collect symbol unlocks the immersive bonus game. Once triggered, Sticky Collect symbols and strategic respins dramatically increase the winning potential to really get player pulses racing.

The iconic star symbols, the stars of the game, are Wild and serve as both a Multiplier and a path to the most valuable win combinations, creating a sense of constant anticipation and excitement with each spin. The max win potential for Iconic Fruits: Hold and Win has been set at 36,000x.

In addition, there are also four Jackpots in play – Mini, Minor, Major and Grand – making Iconic Fruits: Hold and Win a classic slot that hits very differently.

The title is the latest slot game from ICONIC21, the in-demand provider of premium casino content. The company recently expanded its portfolio into slots due to customer demand, with its first run of games proving to be a hit with players.

Edvardas Sadovskis, chief product officer at ICONIC21, said: “Iconic Fruits: Hold and Win offers classic appeal and modern excitement, a combination we believe will prove to be a major draw for players.

“Classic slots are all about simplicity and big win potential, and with Iconic Fruits, we have taken this to the next level with the inclusion of the Hold and Win mechanic, as well as Wilds, Multipliers, and Jackpots.

“But what makes this slot special for us is the touch of our own identity – the Iconic Star. Adding a bit of our essence gives the game a unique feel and makes it more personal. We think this combination of classic appeal and modern features will resonate with players, and we’re excited to see it go live with our partners.”