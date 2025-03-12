SOFTSWISS wins “Best Platform” and “Best Marketing Campaign” at the SiGMA Africa Awards

The SiGMA Africa Awards honour outstanding technological, marketing, operations, and player engagement contributions.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS received two prestigious accolades at the SiGMA Africa Awards. Winning Best Platform and Best Marketing Campaign, the company testifies to its commitment to innovation, excellence, and industry leadership.

The SiGMA Africa Awards serves as the grand opening to the SiGMA Africa Summit, a key event celebrating the achievements of industry leaders and innovators across the African igaming sector. The awards honour outstanding contributions in technology, marketing, operations, and player engagement, setting the stage for fruitful networking at the summit.

Casino Platform recognised for excellence

SOFTSWISS’ Casino Platform, an industry-leading solution that has been driving success for operators for over a decade, secured the Best Platform award for the African market. The Casino Platform is known for its advanced player management tools, seamless integration capabilities, and robust security features. Powering over 250 online casinos with more than 6 million players worldwide, SOFTSWISS flagship product plays a pivotal role in shaping the online casino landscape.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “Winning Best Platform is a testament to our commitment to providing operators with cutting-edge technology and outstanding service. For over 12 years, our Casino Platform has empowered brands to thrive in a competitive market, and this award reinforces its position as a top-tier solution in the industry.”

SOFTSWISS is actively expanding its presence in the region by acquiring a majority stake in South African software developer Turfsport.

Innovative approach to marketing campaigns

SOFTSWISS took home the Best Marketing Campaign award for ‘Cheers to 15 Years’, a creative and engaging campaign celebrating the company’s 15th anniversary. The campaign showcased SOFTSWISS’ impact, achievements, and industry contributions, reflecting creative spirit and innovative technologies.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “The Cheers to 15 Years campaign was more than just a celebration – it was a tribute to our partners, clients, and team members who have been part of this incredible journey, Receiving this award underscores the impact of our dynamic approach to building a strong, recognisable, and trusted brand in the igaming industry.”

SOFTSWISS’ campaigns consistently earn industry recognition, showcasing an outstanding forward-thinking approach and solidifying its position as a leader in igaming marketing innovation. ‘Cheers to 15 Years’ is the third SOFTSWISS marketing campaign acknowledged by the industry leaders, following the revolutionary ‘Bringing the Heat’ and bright ‘Grab Success’.

The SOFTSWISS team is ready to welcome its clients and partners at the SiGMA Africa Summit in Cape Town at stand 56P.