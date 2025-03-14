New York mobile sports betting handle drops below $2bn in February

The state’s online sportsbooks reported a $1.98bn handle.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.98bn in February, an 11.4 per cent increase year-on-year, but 20.4 per cent behind January’s record of $2.48bn. It was the first time in six months that wagers from the state’s nine licensed online sportsbooks totalled below $2bn.

As for revenue, the New York Gaming Commission reported that operators generated $184.8m, up 40.6 per cent year-on-year from February 2024 ($131.4m) but 25.2 per cent behind January’s record of $247m.

FanDuel took $92.6m in revenue from a $738.5m handle. DraftKings followed, reporting $51.6m from $717.4m in bets. Fanatics took $11m from a $160.4m handle and Caesars Sportsbook $10m from $128.6m. BetMGM took $130.2m in bets and $11.8m in revenue. Rush Street Interactive took $2.8m from $42m in wagers and newcomer ESPN Bet $3.8m from $43.2m. Bally Bet took $7.2m in bets and $484,391 in revenue, while Resorts World Bet took $607,970 from $7.8m in wagers.

New York senator introduces new igaming bill

New York senator Joseph Addabbo is making another attempt to legalise online casino gaming in the state. SB 2614 would legalise online lottery sales and poker as well as casino games. The proposal seeks to amend the state’s Racing, Pari-Mutuel Wagering, and Breeding Law.

Under the bill, licensed operators would be authorised to offer table games, slot games, peer-to-peer poker and live dealer games. Live dealer games would need to be conducted in a live gaming studio located in New York.



