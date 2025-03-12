EGT Digital wins the “Best Slot Game Provider 2025” award at the SiGMA Africa Awards

The company was recognised for its diverse portfolio of gaming solutions.

Press release.- EGT Digital has been named the “Best Slot Game Provider 2025” by the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards. At an official ceremony on March 10 in Cape Town, the Bulgarian igaming provider received the award in recognition of its diverse portfolio of gaming solutions, which enjoy huge popularity in over 50 markets around the world.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at the company, commented: “It is a great pleasure and honour for me to accept this prize on behalf of EGT Digital.

“We would like to thank our incredible team, without whom our success would not have been possible, as well as our esteemed partners and friends, who once again gave a high evaluation of our constant pursuit of innovation and player experience improvement. Today is a double celebration for EGT Digital, which has a birthday. What better way to mark it than with this valuable award!”

The SIGMA Africa Awards is an annual competition recognising excellence in 26 categories. It distinguishes companies or people that stand out with exceptional creativity and innovative approach, which are of crucial significance for the progress of the gaming industry.