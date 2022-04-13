PointsBet launches online casino in Pennsylvania

The operator will carry out a two-day soft launch having received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

US.- PointsBet has announced the launch of its online casino product in Pennsylvania after it secured approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). It will carry out a two-day soft launch before it launches full operations.

Its introduction of online casino follows its launch of sports betting product launch in the state in February. The operator completed a soft launch of its online sportsbook in the state and was fully operational in time for Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet president of product and technology, said: “It is an exciting time for the online casino market, and we’re proud to be able to tap into this momentum and introduce our proprietary product in Pennsylvania.

“We’re quickly scaling our online casino business and looking forward to expanding and refining our suite of products throughout the year to deliver more options for our users in PointsBet online casinos.”

PointsBet offers online casinos in the US states of Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia, and Ontario in Canada.

PointsBet partners with NBC Sports to launch sports betting telecast

In March, PointsBet partnered with NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia to present BetCast, an alternate live game sports-betting experience, covering the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers today.

Presented on NBC Sports Chicago Plus and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, the Bulls-76ers BetCast is the first dual-market sports betting telecast from the NBC Sports regional networks. BetCast will deliver on-screen live odds data including spread, over/under and moving money lines, as well as futures odds and player props. It will also show real-time data on the live-game coverage.

