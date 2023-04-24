Passport Technology names Chad Boynak as chief financial officer

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Washington State has signed a deal with Passport Technology.

US.- Payment company Passport Technology has appointed Chad Boynak as its new chief financial officer. The company’s current CFO, Paul Nielsen, will remain at the company with a focus on sales and product-related areas.

With 18 years of experience in gaming and management, Boynak worked as chief financial officer of Parq Vancouver Resort and Casino in Vancouver, Canada. He also served as director of finance and new development before moving into the chief financial officer role at Edgewater Casino. Previously, he served in management roles in financing, development and operation of US gaming facilities for Paragon Gaming based in Las Vegas.

Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport, said: “Chad has a great understanding of how Passport’s product suite solves key problems for our customers since he spent many years on the other side of the table as a customer himself. He brings a unique perspective of the value proposition that Passport’s products provide and a passion for communicating that proposition to existing and prospective clients.

“His strategic thinking, extensive background in gaming and commitment to customer service will be a tremendous asset to Passport. We’re delighted and excited to have him join our team.”

Boynak commented: “Passport’s industry-leading omni-channel solutions, commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach have made it the premier provider of payment technology, compliance and loyalty solutions. I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our platform through innovation, while improving operational efficiencies, streamlining processes, driving player engagement and enhancing the overall player experience for our gaming partners.”

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Washington State has signed a deal with Passport Technology. The casino selected Passport’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks.

Lake of the Torches Resort Casino in Wisconsin also selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks. Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in South Dakota, and Jamul Casino and Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both in California, also bought Passport Technology’s solutions.