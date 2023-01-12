Pariplay partners with Resorts Digital Gaming

NeoGames’ subsidiary has signed a deal with the online arm of Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino and Hotel.

US.- NeoGames has announced that its subsidiary Pariplay has partnered with Resorts Digital Gaming, the online arm of Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino and Hotel. The online brand will take a collection of proprietary and third-party content via the Fusion platform, which offers more than 14,000 games from 80-plus suppliers.

Resorts Digital Gaming customers will have access to titles from Wizard Games, including Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches.

Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “The strides we have made in North America in 2022 have been outstanding, and we’re delighted to add another strong casino brand to our retinue of partners in Resorts. We’ve worked extremely hard this year to bring our fantastic portfolio to as many brands and players as possible and it has been a very successful period for us.”

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming, added: “Pariplay’s Fusion platform combines some of the most innovative and exciting games in the market, from a whole host of leading providers including Wizard Games, and we are excited to be able to offer them to our players.”

Last week, Pariplay launched its first series of content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey. The firm also signed an exclusive agreement to offer Reloaded Gaming games in North America via the aggregator’s Fusion platform.

Pariplay debuts AGS content in Alberta via NeoPollard

In December, NeoGames SA subsidiary Pariplay debuted its American Gaming Systems (AGS) content in the Canadian province of Alberta via NeoPollard on the online platform PlayAlberta. AGS titles, such as Capital Gains, Tiger Lord and Golden Wins, will be available for PlayAlberta.ca customers.

Pariplay signed a deal with NeoPollard Interactive in February to provide digital gaming content to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis platform PlayAlberta.