Pariplay partners with Reloaded Gaming

Reloaded Gaming’s content will be supplied via the aggregator´s Fusion platform.

US.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary Pariplay has signed an exclusive agreement to offer Reloaded Gaming games in North America via the aggregator´s Fusion platform.

Pariplay recently gained approval to become a supplier in Connecticut, adding to licences in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and New Jersey. The company is also live in Alberta and Ontario, Canada, and will soon be available in five other Canadian provinces.

Callum Harris, director of partnership at Pariplay, said: “As our presence in the United States continues to expand at a rapid rate, we are always on the lookout for games studios that can add a unique element to Pariplay’s Ignite program offering.

“Reloaded Gaming’s wide-ranging slots catalogue contains every element that a player could wish for, from land-based classics to more modern feature-rich titles that have been proven to be successful in markets worldwide. It is fantastic to have signed Reloaded as an Ignite partner on an exclusive basis and we look forward to entertaining players right across the US as we continue to grow together.”

Robert Skogh, CEO at Reloaded Gaming, added: “The Ignite program provides us with a great opportunity to get our games in front of players across the United States, through Pariplay’s partnerships with a host of leading operators. “We are excited to see how our dedicated approach in delivering entertaining mobile-first slots content resonates with players across regulated states. I am certain this unique deal will help to accelerate our growth significantly.”

In June, Pariplay expanded its presence in the regulated Canadian market through a partnership with Atlantic Lottery. The deal enables Pariplay to offer online casino content from its in-house studio Wizard Games, as well as a wide variety of aggregated third-party games, to players across Atlantic Canada through its Fusion platform.