Wizard Games partners with BetMGM in New Jersey

Wizard Games titles are now live in New Jersey on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino and Party Casino.

Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio will offer its content to the brand’s players through Pariplay’s Fusion platform.

US.- Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio Wizard Games has signed an agreement with BetMGM to offer its content to players in New Jersey. Wizard titles are now live on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino through Pariplay’s Fusion platform. BetMGM players can access titles such as Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, and Wolf Riches.

The deal strengthens the relationship between the firms. New Jersey becomes the second state with Wizard Games’ games available through BetMGM’s casino platform following a similar deal in West Virginia, in February.

Oliver Bartlett, director of gaming at BetMGM, said: “Wizard Games combines innovative mechanics with exciting gameplay and themes, and we’ve been very impressed with how the products have performed so far. Expanding our relationship into a new market is a logical next step for both parties, and we’re confident that it will have a positive outcome.”

Joey Hurtado, managing director at Wizard Games, added: “Our partnership with BetMGM is one we’re extremely proud of, so naturally we are delighted to be expanding into New Jersey, one of the most iconic gaming markets in the US. Our games continue to perform well in the States and we’re very pleased to increase our footprint in North America.”

Wizard Games launched in Ontario in April. After gaining approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Wizard is delivering its portfolio to operators 888casino and BetMGM.

Soft2Bet strengthens with Pariplay integration and the introduction of Wizard games

Casino and Sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has agreed on a commercial deal that bolsters its offering with content from Wizard Games. This partnership sees slots including Gods of Kemet, Tiger Emperor and Wild Wild Pistols go live across Soft2Bet’s network of brands.

See also: BetMGM becomes BetQL Network exclusive sportsbook partner