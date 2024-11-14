Play’n GO announces partnership with Resorts Digital Gaming

The companies signed the deal in New Jersey.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced its latest US operator partnership with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey. Play’n GO entered the state in September 2022, shortly after first launching in the US via the state of West Virginia in July of that year. It has since seen its games live in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and most recently, Connecticut.

Resorts Digital Gaming was acquired by Boyd Interactive in September 2024. This announcement sees the group’s players on the www.resortscasino.com and www.mohegansuncasino.com brands in New Jersey gain access to a multitude of classic Play’n GO game titles, such as the legendary Book of Dead, Rise of Merlin, and Rise of Olympus.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented: “New Jersey has been of crucial importance to our US operations for over two years now, so it is with great pleasure that we make this announcement in conjunction with Resorts Digital Gaming.

“The company joins together two instantly recognizable operator brands, and the addition of Play’n GO’s games will be of enormous mutual benefit. We confidently describe ourselves as the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, and partnerships like this one are of great importance to us in establishing that idea. We’re excited to see this partnership flourish.”

See also: Play’n GO unveils its latest novelties and releases in a new episode of the GO Show

Jim Ryan, chief executive officer at Boyd Interactive, added: “The whole Resorts Digital Gaming team is excited to bring Play’n GO games to our players. Play’n GO is one of the world’s leading iGaming brands, and we’re confident that our players are as excited as we are to see those Play’n GO titles on both www.resortscasino.com and www.mohegansuncasino.com.”