BetConstruct’s co-founder Vigen Badalyan takes home award at the SiGMA Europe B2B Awards

BetConstruct´s co-founder, Mr. Vigen Badalyan, has received the “Leader of the Year” award at SiGMA Europe B2B Awards in Malta.

Press release.- BetConstruct participated in this year’s SiGMA Europe B2B Awards in Malta that took place alongside the SiGMA Europe summit. On November 11, the company’s co-founder and visionary, Vigen Badalyan, received the “Leader of the Year” award during the awards ceremony, celebrating his dedication to leading both BetConstruct and the industry forward, particularly by merging iGaming with Web3 and crypto industries.

According to the company, for more than two decades, under the direction of Mr. Badalyan, BetConstruct has grown into a household name in the industry, pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting trends. Prime examples of this include products such as an advanced Sportsbook, a comprehensive Casino Suite, a dynamic Affiliate Sportsbook Software, and the novel The Last Battle loyalty system.

All of these and more are showcased at SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta at stand 2134, where the

company’s representatives are eager to greet delegates.

“BetConstruct continues to remain on the leading edge of novel concepts and offerings, with Vigen Badalyan at the helm”, said representatives.