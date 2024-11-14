EGT’s Supreme Green Selection made its successful debut in Bulgaria

The game is now available to be played in the establishments of Inbet all around the country.

Press release.- Supreme Green Selection, the latest multigame in EGT‘s portfolio, had its debut installation in Bulgaria. The gaming establishments of the leading operator Inbet throughout the country now offer the mix available in General Series’ slot cabinets.

Supreme Green Selection is a part of EGT’s latest multigame series Supreme Selection. This mix features 50 exciting titles, including popular games like Rise of Ra, Amazons’ Battle, and Burning Hot, along with new additions such as Rainbow Hot, Mighty Heracle, and Book of Artifacts. They all present players with various themes, eye-catching designs, and many attractive bonuses.

Biserka Draganova, Sales Manager for The Balkans and Egypt at EGT commented: “I am very happy that we accomplished the first installation of Supreme Green Selection in the gaming halls of the local leader Inbet. The mix has a new interface, different from the other multigames in our portfolio, allowing players to select games according to their preferred category. It also includes user-friendly updates, making it easier to scroll through and select your preferred games.”

Then, she added: “When presented at this year’s ICE London, Supreme Green Selection immediately caught the attention of operators, players, and industry experts, and its first good results are already a fact. I am confident that the mix will become one of the favourite products of Inbet’s customers.”

Mihail Hadzhiev, Casino Manager at Inbet, also gave positive feedback on the performance of Supreme Green Selection. He stated: “The selection of titles in the multigame is excellent as they keep players engaged for a long time, and during their next visit, our clients are looking for these slots again.” Lastly, he said: “We can’t wait to try the other multigame from the series Mega Supreme Fruits Selection, as well as the new Bell Link Boost jackpot.”