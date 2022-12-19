Pariplay debuts AGS content in Alberta via NeoPollard

Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of more than 14,000 games from over 80 suppliers.

Pariplay’s content is live in the Canadian province through the online platform PlayAlberta.

Canada.- NeoGames SA subsidiary Pariplay has debuted its American Gaming Systems (AGS) content in the Canadian province of Alberta via NeoPollard on the online platform PlayAlberta. AGS titles, such as Capital Gains, Tiger Lord, and Golden Wins will be available for PlayAlberta.ca customers.

Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of more than 14,000 games from over 80 suppliers and back-office conversion and retention tools. Pariplay signed a deal with NeoPollard Interactive in February to provide digital gaming content to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis’ platform PlayAlberta.

Adrian Bailey, managing director at Pariplay, said: “AGS has developed a deserved reputation for creating highly entertaining slots that capture the attention of players both in land-based and digital gaming environments. To take its content live in Alberta through PlayAlberta.ca is a great moment and a first step in our important mission of delivering the widest range of third-party content to operators and their players in the province.”

Stuart Carr, SVP at AGS Interactive, added: “Pariplay’s Fusion platform is rightly regarded as bringing with it a broad product offering to markets all around the world. With its strong focus on growth across North America, we are honoured to take a historic step into Alberta as the first Fusion studio partner to go live in the province.

“PlayAlberta.ca offers players a safe and well-regulated online gambling experience as Alberta’s only legal online site with comprehensive and industry leading social responsibility tools brought to you by GameSense. This launch provides us with a great platform for further expansion across the continent in tandem with Pariplay and Fusion.”

Pariplay has gained approval to become a supplier in Connecticut, adding to licences in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and New Jersey.