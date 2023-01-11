NeoGames and Pollard Banknote extend partnership

The firms have agreed to continue their existing joint venture operating partnership, NeoPollard Interactive.

US.- NeoGames has announced that it has entered into a joint venture operating agreement with Pollard Banknote, regarding NeoPollard Interactive (NPI). The companies also amended their Michigan joint venture agreement.

The deal allows both companies to independently or jointly pursue other North American iLottery opportunities. The NPI team will continue to provide operations support, account management and professional services.

Moti Malul, chief executive officer of NeoGames, said: “Our partnership with Pollard and the formation of NPI close to a decade ago has resulted in the creation of the leading provider of iLottery programs in the North American market. NPI and its customers have and continue to benefit from the close cooperation between the partners. We are pleased to announce these long-term agreements that provide continued future commitment to the growth and success of our joint customers.

“The agreements represent the natural evolution of both the relationship of NPI partners and the markets in which we operate. Both parties will cooperate closely on government relations focusing particularly on new market authorizations. Within NPI we will continue to work closely to deliver our exceptional products and services to our existing customer accounts.”

In October, NeoGames announced the launch of content on the BetMGM Casino platform in Michigan. NeoGames’ subsidiary, Wizard Games, offers titles such as Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches to BetMGM customers in the state. NeoGames also announced that its Pariplay subsidiary was approved as a supplier in Connecticut.

Pollard Banknote Limited extended its contract to provide the Texas Lottery Commission with scratch ticket manufacturing and services. It’s extended its deal to 2034. The deal includes the rollout of Pollard Banknote’s easyVend In-Lane ticket vending solution to retailers in Texas.

NeoPollard Interactive signs content partnership with Georgia Lottery

NeoPollard Interactive recently signed a content partnership with the Georgia Lottery. The supplier will deliver games to the lottery via the integration of its remote gaming server. NeoPollard Interactive provides content to lotteries in Michigan, Virginia, New Hampshire and Alberta.

NeoPollard Interactive co-CEO Doug Pollard said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Georgia Lottery to expand its game portfolio offering. NeoPollard Interactive’s exciting and engaging game content will help the lottery appeal to a wider demographic of players by offering more options to play online and more reasons to keep coming back.