Resorts Digital Gaming to launch GeoComply Chargeback Integrator

US.- New Jersey operator Resorts Digital Gaming will use geolocation data firm GeoComply’s Chargeback Integrator (GCI) to deal with credit card chargebacks. The tool aims to fight fraudulent credit card chargebacks by identifying which device placed a bet and where.

The solution combines GeoComply’s geolocation data and analytics with Accertify. When a transaction is made, GCI will automatically produce a Compelling Evidence Report that will identify the device from which a bet was placed.

Ed Andrewes, Resorts Digital Gaming CEO, said: “We are delighted to pioneer this industry-first solution and to do our bit to raise the bar ever higher against fraud. Working with GCI is a positive step in the right direction and will automate what is often a too manual and time-consuming process and, of course, save us a significant amount of money.”

GeoComply director of business development Mahmoud El Shennawy added: “Chargebacks have grown exponentially over the past year and are eating into operators’ profit margins. GCI will boost the bottom line and improve operators’ relationships with credit card companies.”

The supplier estimates that digital card-not-present fraud will amount to $130bn in failed transactions on merchant sites. It also estimates that only 18 per cent of merchants who dispute these chargebacks are successful in their appeals.

GeoComply has been awarded a conditional licence by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), making it the first geolocation company in Ohio. The commission has granted 10 operator licences and four supplier licences as it prepares for sports betting to launch on January 1.

In Ohio, firms providing KYC services are required to obtain a supplier licence. GeoComply’s conditional supplier’s licence covers its IDComply product and geolocation services.