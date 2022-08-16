Pariplay receives interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania

The provider will offer content from its Wizard Games in-house studio and a range of aggregated third-party games on its Fusion platform.

US.- Aggregator and content provider Pariplay has received an interactive gaming manufacturer licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pariplay will offer content from its Wizard Games in-house studio in the state along with aggregated third-party games on its Fusion platform.

Pariplay head of compliance Lawrence Hanlin said: “We pride ourselves on working extremely hard to study the regulations and compliance to enter markets swiftly and seamlessly, and Pennsylvania is yet another example of that. We’re very happy to receive this licence, which will help serve our operators partners and their players with a huge range of locally appealing content.”

Pariplay MD Adrian Bailey added: “We continually strive to expand in key markets, and Pennsylvania is one of the major emerging territories in the United States. Receiving our fourth licence in the US is an important landmark for us and we’re eager to expand commercially in our newest market. It is one that has great potential both for Pariplay and also our future partners.”

Pariplay has secured market access in Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia. The firm recently increased its Fusion platform content offering in the US through an exclusive agreement with Green Jade Games. The first titles available include Casino Blocks, Cash Smash, and Candy Prize B.I.G.

Pariplay adds poker to Fusion for first time with EvenBet Gaming

Pariplay has added poker to its Fusion platform through supplier EvenBet Gaming. More than 30 types of poker games will be made available, including the classic Hold’em, Omaha, Stud and Open Face Chinese Poker, as well as Rapid and Mixed games, alongside many more.

EvenBet is a leading high-tech poker supplier to the iGaming industry, focusing on constant innovation and 24/7 support, and has established itself as a major player in 38 countries.