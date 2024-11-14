Casinos in Detroit: revenue reaches $102.9m in October

Table games and slots generated $103.7m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $102.9m in revenue for October, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $103.7m, while revenue from retail sports betting was negative $826,796.

Revenue from table games and slots increased by 26.9 per cent when compared to the same month last year, in part because casino employees went on strike last October, which caused AGR totals to be lower than normal. This October’s revenue was 2.4 per cent higher when compared to September 2024.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.4m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan and reported submitting $12.8m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 32.4 per cent year-on-year at $49.4m, while MotorCity’s revenue increased 26.7 per cent to $31.7m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue increase by 16.5 per cent to $22.6m.

The three Detroit casinos reported a $22.19m combined retail sports betting handle. Gross receipts were negative $822,552. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by $2m when compared to October 2023 and down by $1.6m when compared to September 2024.

From January 1 through October 31, Detroit casinos’ table games and slots revenue is up by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year.