EGT Digital wins “Best Performing Slot Game 2024” at SiGMA Europe Awards

The company was awarded for its slot game Shining Crown Bell Link.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced that it won the Best Performing Slot Game 2024 award at last night’s prestigious SiGMA Europe B2C Awards ceremony. This annual celebration, held as part of the SiGMA Europe summit in Malta, honours exceptional achievements in the igaming industry, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized among the best.

This marks EGT Digital’s second award, as the company also took the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024“ prize at the B2B segment of the Awards.

The company said: “Our slot game, Shining Crown Bell Link, earned this accolade for its appeal, popularity and performance. As a standout title in our Bell Link jackpot series, Shining Crown Bell Link has captivated players across global markets with its engaging gameplay and dynamic pay table.

This thrilling twist on the classic fruity slot combines vibrant animations and an exhilarating four-level jackpot structure that players love to return to. The Bell Link jackpot series itself has become one of EGT Digital’s most successful products, and this prize is another proof of a job well done.“