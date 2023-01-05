Pariplay launches content with Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey

Pariplay has launched its first series of new content with the sportsbook.

US.- The NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has launched its first series of content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey.

Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “We continue to make great strides in the North American igaming market and this launch represents a major milestone for us as we continue to provide players in the region with a wide range of content that we believe will hold great appeal.

“It’s fantastic to have taken the first step in taking our casino products live with Caesars and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president at Caesars, added: “Pariplay has access to a huge wealth of content, including its excellent Wizard Games range, so it’s a positive step to launch its new content for our audience in New Jersey. Its games add plenty of weight to our already wide-ranging portfolio and our players are sure to be engaged and entertained by what’s offered both now and in the future.”

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that the state’s gaming revenue for November was $441.1m in November, up 0.3 per cent year-on-year. The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $214.6m, up 3.7 per cent compared to $206.9m in November 2021.