Pariplay partners with Atlantic Lottery in Canada

The firm will offer online casino content from Wizard Games and aggregated third-party games through its Fusion platform.

Canada.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has expanded its presence in the regulated Canadian market through a partnership with Atlantic Lottery. The deal enables Pariplay to offer online casino content from its in-house studio Wizard Games, as well as a wide variety of aggregated third-party games, to players across Atlantic Canada through its Fusion platform.

Pariplay has a B2B gaming licence in Ontario, the Canadian province that opened its online gambling market on April 4. The provincial lottery operator is a World Lottery Association (WLA) member and returns all of its profit to the communities of Atlantic Canada.

Michael MacKinnon, VP of gaming at Atlantic Lottery, said: “Our goal was to find a new main supplier that could bring strong content to our customers and this deal with Pariplay provides exactly that. It’s a major deal for us and we believe it’s one that will strike a chord with our customers when the content goes live later this year.”

Pariplay VP of sales Andrew Maclean added: “The regulated North American markets are of major importance to Pariplay and we are having considerable success, including in Canada where we have a strong product offering available.

“With that in mind, reaching an agreement with ALC is another major milestone for us as we continue to roll out our content across the country. It is an exciting deal and one that we believe will prove fruitful for all parties.”

Pariplay has recently added supplier Kalamba Games’ portfolio of more than 50 titles and engagement tools to its Fusion platform. The firm also signed a content partnership with White Hat Gaming. Titles from its in-house studio Wizard Games and from other vendors are distributed via Pariplay’s Fusion platform to White Hat Gaming’s non-US facing operator partners.

Pariplay launches in New Jersey via PlayStar

Pariplay selected the new online casino brand PlayStar to support its launch in New Jersey. Wizard Games, the firm’s in-house game development studio, will provide its games to PlayStar customers. Some of the titles that the company will launch are Dragons of the North, Rumble Rhino Megaways and Wildwood Buffalo.

