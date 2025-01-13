Play’n GO announces landmark US Tribal Operator partnership with Eagle Casino & Sports

Play’n GO is now live in five US states.

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan operator will feature Play’n GO content in Michigan at playeagle.com.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (January 13) announced its first Tribal Operator partnership in the US with Eagle Casino & Sports in Michigan.

The Swedish-founded gaming giant is now live in five US states, and this partnership is its first with a Tribal Operator. From today, Eagle Casino & Sports players on playeagle.com in Michigan will now have access to classic Play’n GO titles such as Reactoonz, Fire Joker, and Piggy Blitz.

Play’n GO first entered the US market in 2022 and has since been licensed in West Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Play’n GO, and we’re very pleased to launch our first ever Tribal Operator partnership today with Eagle Casino & Sports. Tribal Operators are synonymous with US gaming, and it is an honour to see our content live on such a platform. We’re looking forward to many years of mutual success with our friends at Eagle Casino & Sports.”

C.C. Griffus, director of igaming and Sports Betting Operations at Eagle Casino & Sports, added “It’s a pleasure to welcome Play’n GO to our platform, where we’re determined to offer the best player experience possible. The ability to offer Play’n GO titles to our players is very exciting. We, too, are confident of a long, fruitful relationship, always putting the players first.”



