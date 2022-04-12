Wizard Games debuts in Ontario

Wizard is delivering its portfolio to 888casino and BetMGM.



Canada.- Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio Wizard Games has debuted its content on Ontario’s new igaming market, expanding its presence in North America.

After gaining approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Wizard has delivered its portfolio to operators 888casino and BetMGM through its integration with the Pariplay Fusion igaming content aggregation platform.

Over 120 titles from Wizard’s portfolio are available to players, including Rumble Rhino, Wolf Riches, and Dragons of the North.

Joey Hurtado, managing director at Wizard Games, said: “Our games are performing very well across North America and our entry into the highly promising Ontario market represents the latest step on our growth journey. Together with our leading operator partners, we are excited to embark on this journey, delivering engaging and entertaining content to a brand new audience.”

Wizard Games launches in West Virginia with BetMGM

Wizard Games recently launched in West Virginia with betting and gaming operator BetMGM. Wizard Games provides a selection of its games to BetMGM players in the state including Rumble Rhino and Dragons of the North. The games are offered via the Fusion platform from Pariplay, Aspire Global’s aggregator and content provider division.

