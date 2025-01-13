WA.Technology names Dave Hickey as new commercial director

Hickey was promoted to oversee commercial development in a newly created role.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced that Dave Hickey, director of sports operations, has been promoted to commercial director.

The company said: “This strategic appointment highlights WA.Technology’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to drive growth in emerging markets and expand its footprint globally. Since joining WA.Technology in November 2022, Dave Hickey held several key leadership positions in the Sportsbook, Commercial, and Managed Services divisions”.”

While working within the company, Dave played an integral role in refining WA.Technology’s sportsbook products as well as delivering new commercial opportunities. In his new role, he will be responsible for setting, defining, and implementing WA.Technology’s commercial strategy across the entire business – from sportsbooks and casinos to affiliation and fantasy sports. He will focus on driving revenue growth, fostering partnerships, and delivering bespoke, localized solutions to WA.Technology’s partners. Dave will also be pivotal in identifying and closing new business opportunities in key target regions, including Africa, Brazil, and Latin America.

The company’s comprehensive suite of products and services has positioned it as a key player in several key igaming markets. Dave Hickey’s appointment as commercial director underscores the company’s focus on growth, innovation, and excellence in delivering tailored iGaming solutions.

Celebrating his new role, Dave Hickey, commercial director at WA.Technology, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role of commercial director. I have had the pleasure of working with such a talented, innovative team, and I cannot wait to bring those insights to this new role as we forge new avenues for growth in 2025.

In my previous role as director of Sports Operations, I had a great opportunity to work alongside the commercial team, which gave me great insights into the different sectors of our industry – experiences that I have no doubt will shape my role as commercial director. I’m particularly looking forward to tapping into the extensive data sets that we have at our disposal, which will ultimately help take our business from strength to strength as we better understand market trends and player preferences, allowing us to empower our partners in achieving greater success.”