Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation partners with Major League Baseball 

The partnership is Major League Baseball’s first in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). The deal makes OLG’s Proline sportsbook product an MLB official sports betting partner. It’s the League’s first sports betting partnership in Ontario.

This deal designates the crown agency’s Proline+ wagering platform as an MLB official sports betting partner. It includes distribution rights on official logos and cross-promotion across digital and social channels. OLG’s Proline has its Proline+ online offering plus retail at nearly 10,000 lottery outlets across Ontario.

Dave Pridmore, OLG’s chief digital and strategy officer, said: “Teaming up with a world-class organization like the MLB enables OLG to create exciting, one-of-a-kind interactive experiences for baseball fans at the game and on PROLINE+.

“The true value of this partnership for OLG is the way it will bring PROLINE customers even closer to the game they love in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

See also: Ontario launches legal online gambling market

Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president, business development, said: “As we continue exploring additional avenues to engage our fans around the world through sports betting, we need to find creative, knowledgeable partners in their respective regions. With OLG, we have a trusted partner in Ontario with a vision to help us grow.”

In March, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced a multi-year deal with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), becoming an official partner for the Proline+ igaming and digital sports betting platform. The agreement, which was the NHL’s first sports betting partnership in Canada, provides OLG with distribution rights to the league’s official logos and cross-promotion on the league’s digital and social media.