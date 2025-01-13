Michael Bauer, Greentube: “We’ve worked hard over many months to ensure our stand in Barcelona will succeed”

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO of Greentube, reveals how the company is preparing for ICE Barcelona 2025, what products it will showcase there and what ambitious plans Greentube has to expand in the global market.

Exclusive interview.- Greentube is getting ready to make its debut at ICE Barcelona 2025, one of the gaming industry’s biggest events that serves as a kick-off to what will be the most important trends in the sector this year.

To find out more about Greentube’s plans for ICE, Focus Gaming News spoke to Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, who revealed the company’s expectations for the event, what products they will be showcasing and what plans Greentube has to continue its expansion into different markets.

How is Greentube preparing for ICE 2025? What are the company’s expectations to meet the gaming industry in Barcelona?

Preparations for ICE are in their final stretch. We’ve worked hard over many months to ensure our stand in Barcelona will succeed. It is the first time that Greentube has its own stand-alone presence at ICE, so of course, it was a lot more challenging, but we can build on our experiences from previous shows such as IGB or SBC Lisbon. Our expectations for the show are pretty high – we expect a lot of interest as it is the first year in Barcelona and many customers and suppliers want to come and meet us.

What products are you planning to showcase at the expo?

First and foremost, we will showcase our portfolio of new games that we’ll launch in 2025. The main focus is meeting existing customers to align strategies for the upcoming year and establishing contact with new prospects. In addition to that, we will feature our server-based gaming machine range, Plurius, on the stand. This product is the perfect combination of both the online and land-based worlds.

Greentube continues its US expansion with its recent launch in Connecticut. What plans does the company have in the region for 2025?

Our goal was to go live with both major operators in Connecticut before ICE. I’m happy to announce that we have met our objectives in that respect and are now live with DraftKings and Fanduel in the state. At the same time, we are working on go-live preparations for Pennsylvania. This was quite a long journey, but we are confident we can soon celebrate our market entry there. Last but not least, we have started the licensing process in Delaware to supply the lottery there.

Greentube has debuted in Finland via its partner Veikkaus, extending its presence in the market. Which new regions is the company targeting for expansion?

Our focus is still on expanding in the Americas from Canada to LatAm. Even though we have entered many markets already, with regulated Brazil as the most recent example, we need to expand our presence there and onboard many more customers. Elsewhere, we are looking forward to our go-live in South Africa, which is currently delayed by industrial action.

“Our focus is still on expanding in the Americas from Canada to LatAm.” Michael Bauer, CFO / CGO at Greentube.

In 2024, Greentube expanded its partnership with Loterie Nationale Luxembourg, launching online VLT games and sports betting. What feedback did the new online entertainment options receive? Do you have other plans for 2025 in Luxembourg?

We are delighted with our partnership with Loterie Nationale. On the one hand, we aim to expand the number of VLT machines and sportsbook terminals in the market. This is an ongoing exercise and depends on the availability of suitable locations. On the other, we have started offering online sportsbook and casino, which we will continuously expand from a features and games perspective.

What new challenges does the company have for 2025?

Honestly, in the fast-paced world of online gaming, you don’t know at the beginning of the year what challenges might come up over the next 12 months. Several topics we know already; in the B2C vertical, for example, you have the stake limits in the UK that will come into effect, while in Italy, new online licenses are impending. Over in Spain, we have just moved our operating company to Ceuta. So it’s safe to say it’s been a busy time already!

On the B2B side, we are hoping for new markets to regulate, as this opens up additional growth opportunities for us. We will also expand the footprint of our subsidiary Capecod in Italy and other markets, especially in LatAm.