Pariplay adds Kalamba Games content to Fusion platform

US.- The Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has added supplier Kalamba Games’ portfolio of more than 50 titles and engagement tools to its Fusion platform. Kalamba’s contains a variety of games, such as Blazing Bull 2, Caribbean Anne 2 and Joker series. It also includes promotional tools such as Jackpots, Challenges, and a Big Win Replay feature.

Through its integration with 888 casino, Kalamba’s content is now available to the operator’s customers in several markets. Pariplay’s Fusion platform consists of over 12,000 games.

Callum Harris, director of partnerships at Pariplay, said: “Kalamba’s content is inspired by players and with innovative and engaging features their games are already proven to be popular with audiences around the globe. We are extremely pleased to now call them a Fusion partner and to be able to increase the strength of our offering with their diverse product portfolio.”

Andrew Crosby, chief commercial officer at Kalamba Games, added: “This partnership is a great achievement for us and will secure distribution to a broad network of top operators across a number of key jurisdictions. We are already live with 888casino, which is a fantastic start to our partnership, and we look forward to further strengthening our alliance and introducing our content to new players.”

Pariplay launches in New Jersey via PlayStar

Pariplay selected the new online casino brand PlayStar to support its launch in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the US. As part of the deal, Wizard Games, Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio, will provide its games to PlayStar customers. Some of the titles that the company will launch are Dragons of the North, Rumble Rhino Megaways and Wildwood Buffalo.

