Ani Mkrtchyan, Digitain: “At ICE, our stand will feature plenty of surprises and activities”

Digitain’s chief sales officer reflected on the expectations ahead of the company’s participation at ICE.

Exclusive interview.- Digitain is gearing up for one of the most important events in the industry, ICE Barcelona. To find out more about the company’s plans for the event, Focus Gaming News spoke with Ani Mkrtchyan, the company’s chief sales officer, who offered a glimpse into Digitain’s plans for Barcelona and beyond.

Digitain will be attending ICE Barcelona 2025. What are your expectations for this event?

We always look forward to ICE expos, especially as this is the first time the show will be hosted in Barcelona. We’re excited to see the new dynamics this will bring, but I am certain it will be held at the highest level, offering a great opportunity for networking and reconnecting with our partners.

This year, Digitain has also introduced a new slogan and vision, “BUILT TO LEAD.” Just ahead of ICE Barcelona 2025, this will be the first time we will exhibit under this concept. Our stand will feature plenty of surprises and activities, so we invite all our partners and potential partners to stop by Stand 5J30.

Digitain launched its Centrivo CRM platform mid-last year, which played a central role at SiGMA Europe 2024. What role will it have at ICE?

The Centrivo CRM platform is one of our standout innovative technology solutions, designed to help operators seamlessly unify all player-related touchpoints into one hub. We’ll be showcasing the platform in full detail at our stand, alongside our other core and award-winning products like Sportsbook, Virtual Sports, and Paydrom.

What do users appreciate most about the platform, and why do you believe its use is essential in the industry and will become even more relevant in the future?

The Centrivo CRM platform offers personalised player engagement by managing preferences, gathering transactional and behavioural data, and enabling effective player lifecycle segmentation, communication, and marketing automation. With its help, our partners can launch and optimise their entire lifecycle CRM marketing campaigns, ensuring maximum exposure and player engagement during high-profile marketing acquisition events. This is why the platform has been in high demand since its launch – it unifies all player-related touchpoints in one place.

See also: Digitain announces new slogan and vision ahead of ICE Barcelona

Are you planning any updates to the platform this year based on the feedback received so far?

We always take our partners’ feedback into account and use it to guide future improvements. This approach extends to every aspect of our initiatives, as Digitain has a vast network of trusted and reliable partners. We’re confident that ICE Barcelona 2025 will provide even more valuable insights, enabling us to continue improving and enhancing the platform to meet our partners’ evolving needs.

“We always take our partners’ feedback into account and use it to guide future improvements.” Ani Mkrtchyan, chief sales officer at Digitain.

2024 was an outstanding year for Digitain regarding new agreements, presence at major events, and recognition from peers through significant awards. Has the bar been set high for this year? What roadmap do you have planned for this new year?

The bar has been set high for this year, as it always is for us. We have ambitious plans, including further expansion into new markets, increasing our reach, and securing strategic licences and certifications, such as the one we received from the UK Gambling Commission this year. There’s a lot in the works, and the action has already begun. We’re confident that 2025 will be another amazing and productive year for Digitain, full of growth and new milestones.