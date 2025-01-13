BETER to showcase new disciplines at ICE Barcelona

ICE remains one of the most important shows on the calendar.

The provider of fast betting content, data, and live streaming, will demonstrate its in-demand, next-gen content to attendees at its stand 4B18, January 20-22.

Press release.- BETER is set to welcome the new ICE era with a packed stand showcasing its comprehensive suite of esports and sports products, expanded with a range of new disciplines.

ICE Barcelona will take place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via from 20 to 22 January. Over the three days, BETER will demonstrate its in-demand, next-gen content to attendees at its stand (4B18).

This includes new additions to its Esports portfolio, such as eCricket and Virtual Cricket, as well as its Sports portfolio, which now features tennis and cricket for the first time.

BETER’s proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments deliver non-stop betting action across popular titles such as eFootball, eBasketball, and eHockey. The portfolio has now been expanded to include eCricket and Virtual Cricket disciplines, with plans to produce over 20,000 events per month.

BETER’s sports content includes its world-renowned Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and BSKT Cup basketball league, along with the recently launched VR table tennis contests.

The company will also introduce its newly added sports tournaments, including tennis, with over 400 matches planned monthly; padel tennis, featuring more than 240 events per month; and cricket, with over 2,400 matches scheduled each month. The cricket portfolio features global coverage spanning more than 150 international and national leagues and tournaments.

Currently, bettors can wager on over 46,000 fast-paced esports and sports events monthly, with up to 50 markets per event and an average operator margin of 7.5 per cent+. All matches are provided with 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and odds.

Also, BETER will be showcasing its Esports Odds Feed which offers market-leading odds across 450+ tournaments globally with 40,000+ live and pre-match events per year. Odds are calculated using official data and compiled by a team of expert traders for popular disciplines like CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant and many more.

Additionally, delegates can explore BETER’s upgraded iFrame and Managed Trading Services, as well as its advanced Esports Widgets, developed in data partnership with GRID.

BETER’s prominence at the event extends to awards recognition, as the company is shortlisted in three categories at the prestigious International Gaming Awards. It has also received four nominations at The European iGaming Awards, held for the first time in Barcelona in conjunction with ICE.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “ICE remains one of the most important shows on the calendar and we are excited to be showcasing our growing suite of engaging betting products and advanced solutions to delegates from our stand from the show’s new location in Barcelona.

“Bettors are increasingly seeking fast betting experience and that’s exactly what we offer to operators in core markets across the world, including Latin America, whose representatives we anticipate to welcome in Barcelona.

“The team is really looking forward to demonstrating our products to delegates, especially our new disciplines which we believe will prove to be a big hit with players.”

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “There’s no better way to start the year than with ICE Barcelona especially when you have a number of new products to showcase to delegates.

“The demand for fast betting content and reliable data is at an all-time high with no signs of that demand slowing down, so operators are aware of the need to add this type of experience to their sportsbooks.

“We look forward to meeting with new and existing partners at ICE, and to showcasing why our fast betting contests and solutions are so popular with players in markets across the world.”