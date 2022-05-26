Pariplay signs content deal with White Hat Gaming

The deal includes the possibility to be extended to Ontario.

The content provider’s titles will be distributed via its Fusion platform to White Hat Gaming’s non-US facing operator partners.

US.- Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has signed a content partnership with White Hat Gaming. Titles from its in-house studio Wizard Games and from other vendors will be distributed via Pariplay’s Fusion platform to White Hat Gaming’s non-US facing operator partners.

The deal also includes the possibility to be extended to other igaming markets in the future, such as the Canadian province of Ontario. In April, Pariplay secured approval to launch in Ontario.

Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean said: “White Hat Gaming has a similar business style to Pariplay. It is agile, fast-moving and expanding at a rapid rate in similar markets to us, with a strong core business in Europe and with similarly strong ambitions across regulated North America.”

White Hat Gaming vice president of commercial Michael Waterfield added: “Pariplay’s wide-ranging content, in addition to its engagement tools, has proven to be very popular across numerous markets and it’s a boost to be able to enhance our platform by offering it to our operator partners.

“We see this initial deal as being only the start of a long and fruitful partnership as both parties continue to make major inroads into regulated markets across the world.”

Pariplay launches in New Jersey via PlayStar

Pariplay has selected the new online casino brand PlayStar to support its launch in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the US. As part of the deal, Wizard Games, Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio, will provide its games to PlayStar customers.

Some of the titles that the company will launch are Dragons of the North, Rumble Rhino Megaways and Wildwood Buffalo.

See also: Aspire Global granted GLI-19 certification for launch of its broad offering in the US and Canada