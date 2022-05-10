Pariplay launches in New Jersey via PlayStar

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business has partnered with the online casino to offer its games in the state.

US.- Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has selected the new online casino brand PlayStar to support its launch in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the US. As part of the deal, Wizard Games, Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio, will provide its games to PlayStar customers.

Some of the titles that the company will launch are Dragons of the North, Rumble Rhino Megaways and Wildwood Buffalo.

Andrew Maclean, VP of sales at Pariplay, said: “We continue to look to add innovative and exciting partners to achieve our North American business goals and we’re very pleased to partner with PlayStar.

“The company’s exciting approach to operations gives us the perfect chance to enjoy a successful partnership with a brand that has huge aspirations to carve a real niche within the biggest emerging market in the world.”

Adam Noble, chief business development officer at PlayStar, added: “Pariplay’s Fusion platform gives us immediate access to a huge portfolio of engaging and varied content, ensuring that we are providing a breadth of choice for players that will be key for both acquisition and retention.

“As we continue forging partnerships with some of the industry’s best-known platforms, we are absolutely delighted that Pariplay will be with us from the beginning as we embark on this journey.”

The growth through the US states not only includes players in New Jersey, but also Michigan, West Virginia, and Indiana in the near future.

Wizard Games launches in West Virginia with BetMGM

In March, Wizard Games launched in West Virginia with betting and gaming operator BetMGM. Wizard Games will provide a selection of its games to BetMGM players in the state including Rumble Rhino and Dragons of the North.

The games are offered via the Fusion platform from Pariplay, Aspire Global’s aggregator and content provider division.

