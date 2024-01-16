Pariplay expands in New Jersey through PlayStar launch

Provider’s slots games are available to PlayStar players through the Fusion aggregation platform.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has expanded into New Jersey after launching its content with operator PlayStar. The provider’s slots are now available to PlayStar players through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

Leading titles from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games, including top performers Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches, have gone live in addition to cutting-edge content from developers within the company’s Ignite programme and a range of third-party providers.

Pariplay’s Fusion platform consists of over 14,000 games from more than 120 suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

Shivan Patel, vice president of North America at Pariplay, said: “Expanding our reach across North America remains a key priority, and this launch with PlayStar represents another major milestone in our commitment to delivering the very best content to players in the region. PlayStar has already made waves in New Jersey since its launch last year and we are thrilled to establish what I’m sure will be a very positive partnership.”

Dan Alexander, CCO at PlayStar, added: “It is fantastic to be able to present our players with a wealth of new content thanks to this launch in New Jersey. We have big ambitions across North America and look forward to seeing how our customers react to the engaging, entertaining experiences that are now available to them.”

In November, Pariplay extended its deal with Hard Rock Digital to cover the Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. Hard Rock Digital launched Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey in August for online players and guests of the retail sportsbook at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Pariplay signs partnership with Tipico US

Pariplay signed an agreement with Tipico US in December. Tipico’s players in New Jersey will have access to Pariplay’s Wizard Games titles and a selection of aggregated content from its Fusion offering. Pariplay’s content is set for integration in Q1 2024. The partnership marks the extension of an existing deal, with Tipico already a Pariplay customer in the European market.

Tsachi Maimon, president and head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a wealth of fantastic content to Tipico US at the start of 2024 for their updated online casino in New Jersey.

“Following our successful collaboration in the European market, we can’t wait to bring our Wizard Games and Fusion offerings to even more players in North America, a key region for us. With excellent results emerging from regulated states so far, we’re confident this partnership will take Pariplay to new heights.”