Pariplay debuts in Pennsylvania

The NeoGames’ subsidiary has launched with Rush Street Interactive.

US.- NeoGames has announced that its subsidiary Pariplay has launched in Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive (RSI). It’s the fifth US state for Pariplay.

Tsachi Maimon, president and head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “We are thrilled to enter Pennsylvania, which marks the latest state that we have entered in the United States. Our proprietary Wizard Games content has performed superbly across America, while our aggregation platform boasts an incredible breadth to it, giving operators a fantastic choice of content.

“Rush Street Interactive is one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America and has been our close partner for some time. We are delighted to take this step with them.”

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer at Rush Street Interactive, added: “RSI and Pariplay have a close relationship and we’re pleased to facilitate its entry into Pennsylvania for the first time. At BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse, we offer our players an immersive and entertaining gaming experience. With games that are proven hits in other states, we’re confident players from the Quaker State will love them too.”

In July, Pariplay signed an agreement to integrate EQL Games as its latest Fusion partner, with the supplier’s instant win titles set to go live on the platform in North America.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $457.2m in August

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has released its monthly revenue report for August. According to the report, gambling revenue from the state’s 17 casinos, online casinos, sports betting, truck stop video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy sports contests reached $457.2m. That’s an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year but down 2 per cent from July 2023 ($467m).

Online casino revenue was $145m, up 35.3 per cent from the same month in 2022. Slots play generated $105.3m, table games $37.3m and iPoker $2.4m. Hollywood Casino at Penn Interactive generated revenue of $60.3m, Valley Forge Casino Resort $32.4m and Rivers Philadelphia $28.1m. Bally’s reported $2.2m in online casino revenue, while Golden Nugget reported $191,548.