Digitain announces Aida Vardanyan as CEO of Digitain Malta

Press release.- Digitain, a provider of sportsbook and casino platform solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Aida Vardanyan as the CEO of Digitain Malta. Aida, is a seasoned professional with over nine years of experience at Digitain and has been a key contributor to the company’s growth and expansion, playing a pivotal role in establishing Digitain as a global leader in the iGaming industry.

Aida Vardanyan’s journey with Digitain began over a decade ago when she was instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic vision and driving its success across multiple markets. Her expertise in fostering partnerships, navigating regulatory landscapes, and building operational excellence has been fundamental in Digitain’s evolution and global reach.

As Digitain continues its journey toward becoming a globally recognized iGaming powerhouse, Aida’s leadership will be focused on developing full-scale operations in Malta, one of the most significant hubs for the iGaming industry. Her efforts will ensure that Digitain Malta serves as a cornerstone of the company’s global strategy, strengthening its presence in regulated markets and driving innovation to meet the demands of operators worldwide.

Aida Vardanyan, CEO of Digitain Malta, shared her thoughts on the new role: “I am honored to take on this new challenge as the CEO of Digitain Malta. Having been a part of Digitain’s journey for over 9 years, I’ve witnessed firsthand how innovation, collaboration, and commitment to excellence have driven our growth. My focus will be on building a robust and scalable operation in Malta, ensuring we deliver unmatched value to our partners and establish Digitain as a leader in the global iGaming market. I’m excited to lead our talented team as we continue to innovate and grow together.”

The establishment of Digitain Malta under Aida’s leadership represents a significant milestone in Digitain’s expansion strategy. Malta’s strategic position as a global iGaming hub, combined with Aida’s vision and experience, positions the company to achieve sustained growth and success in key markets.

La creación de Digitain Malta bajo la dirección de Aida representa un hito importante en la estrategia de expansión de Digitain. La posición estratégica de Malta como centro mundial del iGaming, combinada con la visión y experiencia de Aida, posiciona a la empresa para lograr un crecimiento sostenido y el éxito en mercados clave.