EGT Digital is a licenced software provider for Brazil

The provider was certified by the local regulator and can now offer its rich portfolio of gaming solutions.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced that it has obtained a licence to provide its software products in Brazil. The Bulgarian provider was certified by the regulator Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA) and can now offer local operators its rich portfolio of gaming solutions, which contains over 120 in-house-developed casino titles and the four top-performing jackpots: Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared her excitement regarding the authorization: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to present our gaming content to the Brazilian market. Our slots are available to domestic players, ready to captivate them with their numerous fascinating features and provide an unforgettable experience, fully tailored to their tastes and preferences.”

Peruvian licence

Last month, the company also announced that it was authorised to operate as a provider in Peru. The company received a licence from the regulatory gaming authority, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR), which allows it to supply operators in the country with all of its core products – the X-Nave platform, the Gaming Aggregator, and the casino content.

See also: EGT Digital’s top-performing titles are live on the Colombian betting site Betplay

EGT Digital’s gaming portfolio contains over 120 casino titles, including 4 top performing jackpots: Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot. The company’s vast array of games is being constantly enriched with new additions designed to fit the tastes and requirements of different players. EGT Digital’s slots are currently presented in more than 50 markets around the world, having ranked among the favourites of gaming audiences in each one of them.