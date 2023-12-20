Wazdan signs deal with PlayStar in New Jersey

Wazdan’s games will be integrated via Light & Wonder’s platform.

US.- Games provider Wazdan has expanded its presence in New Jersey in a collaboration with PlayStar. The deal will see Wazdan’s games integrated via Light & Wonder’s platform. Wazdan also has partnerships with Tipico, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive in the state.

Andrzej Hyla, chief commercial officer at Wazdan, said: “Our growth in New Jersey has been extremely positive for us, and we’re delighted to be partnering with our latest operator in the state. Our engaging, immersive content has proven to be a hit with players and we’re looking forward to delivering even further great experiences to end users.”

Dan Alexander, chief operating officer at PlayStar, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Wazdan, which has emerged as a leading provider of titles across New Jersey. Facilitated by Light & Wonder, it’s been a seamless integration period, and we’re confident our players will love Wazdan games.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $487.1m in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $487.1m, up 9.3 per cent from October 2022 ($445.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.1m, up 3.4 per cent compared to October 2022 ($220.6m). The online gaming win was $166.8m, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year from $147.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $92.3m, a 18.4 per cent increase from $77.9m.