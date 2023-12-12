Pariplay signs partnership with Tipico US

The companies have expanded their deal to the US.

US.- NeoGames has announced that its subsidiary Pariplay has signed an agreement with Tipico US. Tipico’s players in New Jersey will have access to Pariplay’s Wizard Games titles and a selection of aggregated content from its Fusion offering. Pariplay’s content is set for integration in Q1 2024. The partnership marks the extension of an existing deal, with Tipico already a Pariplay customer in the European market.

Tsachi Maimon, president and head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a wealth of fantastic content to Tipico US at the start of 2024 for their updated online casino in New Jersey. Following our successful collaboration in the European market, we can’t wait to bring our Wizard Games and Fusion offerings to even more players in North America, a key region for us. With excellent results emerging from regulated states so far, we’re confident this partnership will take Pariplay to new heights.”

Adrian Vella, US CEO at Tipico, added: “As we celebrate the launch of our new and improved, industry-leading online casino platform in New Jersey, we’re ecstatic to be able to offer Pariplay’s market-leading content to our player base in the new year. Their Wizard Games portfolio, combined with an expansive Fusion offering, will ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Pariplay is quickly becoming one to watch in the North American market, and we’re honored to hit the ground running with this collaboration.”

Earlier in 2023, Pariplay launched in Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).