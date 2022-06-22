OLG’s Proline sportsbook becomes official NBA partner in Ontario

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and the National Basketball Association have signed a multi-year partnership.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have announced that OLG’s Proline sportsbook is now an official partner of the NBA in Ontario.

The multi-year partnership covers Proline+, OLG’s online sportsbook, and its retail offering, available at nearly 10,000 outlets in Ontario. Proline bettors will be able to wager on the NBA Draft, on Sportsnet and TSN today (June 23) at 8pm ET.

OLG will continue using NBA betting data and integrate official league marks and logos into its products. It will also collaborate with the NBA on engaging basketball content for OLG’s customers.

Dave Pridmore, OLG’s chief digital and strategy officer, said: “Continuing our partnership with an incredible organization like the NBA will help OLG create new excitement and opportunities for basketball fans on PROLINE+ and PROLINE at retail.

“We’re thrilled to offer wagering on the NBA Draft for the first time while bringing our valued sports bettors even closer to the game through exclusive content and gameplay.”

Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA’s associate vice president, international gaming & data ventures, added: “This expanded relationship marks the latest iteration of our deeply valued long-term relationship with OLG.

“We are delighted to continue to work together with OLG to innovate around the fan experience in a new era for Ontario sports betting.”

The OLG has also signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) and with the National Hockey League (NHL). In February, the OLG signed a five-year deal to become the first official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Ontario and Canada.

