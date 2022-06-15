Bragg Gaming Group signs deal with SkillOnNet in Ontario

Bragg’s slot portfolio will be offered via SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo, and SlotsMagic casino brands in the Canadian market.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has signed a deal with SkillOnNet, which will see the igaming provider’s titles made available in Ontario. Bragg’s slot portfolio will be offered to via SkillOnNet’s SpinGenie, PlayOjo and SlotsMagic casino brands, including titles produced by Atomic Slot Lab, Bragg’s in-house development studio.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved Bragg’s gambling supplier licence in March, in advance of Ontario’s launch or regulated igaming in April.

In early June, SkillOnNet launched its PlayOjo, SlotsMagic and SpinGenie brands in Ontario. The firm gained three licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), covering the SpinGenie and SlotsMagic brands and SkillOnNet. The licences will last one year, expiring on May 1, 2023.

Earlier in the year, Bragg Gaming Group partnered with SkillOnNet to offer its titles in the UK.

Chris Looney, Bragg chief commercial officer, said: “We are pleased to further extend our successful partnership with SkillOnNet to Canada through the launch of our proven portfolio in the very promising Ontario market.

“This latest collaboration will play a significant role in our growth trajectory in North America. In particular, we have high ambitions to become a leading supplier across Canada and see great potential for long-term growth in the region.”

Jani Kontturi, head of games at SkillOnNet, said: “With Bragg’s array of titles, we know we can provide players with great excitement and entertainment.”

Bragg has appointed Yaniv Sherman as the new CEO to replace Paul Godfrey, who has served as interim CEO since November 2021. Sherman’s appointment will take effect on July 1. The announcement comes seven months after the departure of former CEO Richard Carter.

Previously, Bragg appointed Lara Falzon as president and chief operating officer. Falzon has been a member of the company’s board of directors since March.

Bragg Gaming Group completes Spin Games acquisition

Bragg Gaming Group has completed its previously announced acquisition of Spin Games in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $30m. Bragg plans to leverage Spin’s US igaming relationships to introduce new third-party online casino content in the region and cross-sell its European casino content.

The company expects to launch its games Egyptian Magic, Fairy Dust and Paradise Ticket and content from partner studios on its remote gaming server (RGS) in Connecticut, Michigan, and New Jersey in Q3, with Pennsylvania expected to follow.