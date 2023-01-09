Ohio Casino Control Commission plans to fine sports betting operators

The Commission notified BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings that it intends to take administrative action.

US.- The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has sent sports betting operators BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings notices of violations concerning advertising and promotions carrying potential $150,000 fines for each.

Last week, the Commission notified the operators that it intends to take action against them for violations of Ohio law and administrative rules. Each of the firms has the right to a hearing with the OCCC.

According to the OCCC, the operators ran sports gaming advertisements that violated the rules that require sports gaming advertisements to clearly contain a message designed to prevent problem gambling and a helpline number. The companies also advertised promotions described as “free” or “risk-free”, even though the promotions required users to spend money to claim the offer.

Matthew Schuler, executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, said: “The sports gaming industry has received multiple reminders of the rules and standards for advertising and promotions, yet continues to disregard Ohio law. These repeated violations leave the Commission no choice but to pursue administrative action to bring operators into compliance. The Commission takes responsible gambling seriously – and expects the industry to value the same.”

Legal sports wagering launched in Ohio on January 1. After three years of debate, Ohio approved sports betting in December 2021. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.