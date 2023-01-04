Caesars Sportsbook opens at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The sportsbook is a partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

US.- Caesars Entertainment, in partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has celebrated the ceremonial opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 10,355-square-foot sportsbook accepted its first legal sports wagers on January 1 as the state opened its sports betting market.

Caesars and Cavs representatives and Cavs Legends were present. The event included a ceremonial first bet and a combined donation of $40,000 from Caesars Sportsbook and the Cavaliers to Seeds of Literacy, a nonprofit organisation.

The sportsbook features wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, five betting windows, and 15 self-service betting kiosks with food and beverage options. Fans can visit the sportsbook year-round, which is open on both the event and non-event days.

David Grolman, SVP & chief retail sportsbook officer at Caesars Sportsbook, said: “We expect Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to be a go-to entertainment destination for sports fans in Ohio. This unique retail sportsbook anchored to a franchise with tremendous pedigree provides potential customers with a rewarding experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, Nic Barlage, added: “The launch of legalized sports betting in Ohio and the grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a historic moment for our franchise, Northeast Ohio and the entire state.

“It is with great pride and responsibility that we open the first Sportsbook in a sports venue in Ohio. Located within the heart and fabric of downtown Cleveland and connected to the over 200 events that the FieldHouse hosts each year, this Sportsbook will be an asset and amenity for our community, and we’re excited to bring it to life alongside our great partners in Caesars.”

Caesars Sportsbook is the Official Sports Betting Partner and Caesars Entertainment is the Official Casino Partner of the Cavs.

In October, Caesars Sportsbook celebrated the expansion of its sportsbook at Capital One Arena in Washington DC by hosting a preview event for the Washington Capitals home opener against the Boston Bruins.

The sportsbook added 20 self-service sports betting kiosks, a new entrance leading directly to the concourse of the arena and more than 700 additional square feet to what was already an 18,000-square-foot space.

Simplebet launches microbetting on Caesars Sportsbook platform

Micro-betting products firm Simplebet has signed a multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment to launch micro-betting on the Caesars Sportsbook platform. Caesars customers can wager on the outcomes of every pass, possession and pitch during a game.

Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said: “Forging a partnership with an iconic brand and leader in sports betting such as Caesars accentuates that micro-betting is becoming an emerging feature of the betting landscape, and a must-have offering for any major sportsbook.”