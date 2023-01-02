Ohio sports betting market opens

The Ohio sports betting market launched yesterday for residents aged over 21.

US.- The state of Ohio has launched legal sports betting. The market opened yesterday, meaning that Ohio joins the 31 states and Washington DC in having a regulated sports betting market. Residents aged 21 and up are allowed to place bets.

After three years of debate, Ohio approved sports betting in December 2021. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission formulated rules and regulations for sports wagering before starting licensing on April 1. The bill allows for 65 licences: 25 online sports betting licences and 40 retail sportsbook licences. Several sportsbook operators launched early sign-up offers, such as Tipico, Bet365 and Caesars Entertainment that are open for registration.

Ohio casinos and racinos take in $192m in October

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $192m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.8 per cent compared to September’s $188.6m but down slightly from the $192.7m reported in October 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a $2.1m gain compared to 2021, and a $15m, gain compared to 2019, pre-pandemic. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $23.7m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.2m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $20m and Hollywood Toledo $18m.